07 Jan 2024
Magic shows in San Roque
Photo: San Roque Town Hall
San Roque Town Hall has launched the second edition of the City of Magic, with magic workshops and performances, which will be held throughout the municipality.
Councillor, Ana Ruiz, said out that “from January 15 to 28, San Roque will become the City of Magic. This second edition has been designed to celebrate and immerse our neighbours and visitors in the world of magic that will provide entertainment for our children”.
The magician from San Roque, Antonio, known in the region for his thematic shows and his skill in the world of balloons, will bring magic to the area where he will perform in the Civic Centre of Puente Mayorga, in the Renfe building in the Station and in the Concepción Collado building in Pueblo Nuevo.
The highlight of this second festival of Magic in San Roque,” revealed the councillor, “will be two magic and illusion shows at the Juan Luis Galiardo Theatre which are not to be missed”.
On Saturday, January 27 there will be a show by the hypnotist and illusionist “Jeff Toussaint”, at 8pm, who will amaze the audience with the power of the mind with a comical and mysterious show of authentic mass hypnosis that will not leave anyone unmoved. And on Sunday, January 28 at midday, the magician “Chan-Tun” will take to the stage for a family show that combines oriental magic with laughter.
Tickets are available in advance at giglon.com or from the theatre box office and start at just €3.
