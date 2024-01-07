The search for a missing man in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:57

The missing man Credit: SOS Desaparecidos

A man has gone missing in El Ejido, a town in Almeria. His family now desperately search for answers, as they urge he would not have left of his own accord.

The missing person is Jose Víctor Ferrer Fernandez, aged 47. He was last seen last Thursday, January 4, in the area of ​​Las Norias de Daza. His family have explained that the father of three would not have left of his own accord just days before Three Kings Day, and therefore believe he needs help.

The SOS Desaparecidos association published a poster on Friday, January 5, to help locate the missing person, who is 1.84 meters tall, has a slim build, has brown hair and green eyes.

Likewise, the poster shows that he was last seen driving a silver grey Kia Carnival with tinted windows and whose license plate is 7730CLX.

Anyone who has any information in this regard can contact the Almeria Police or the SOS Desaparecidos association at telephone numbers 649952957 and 617126909.