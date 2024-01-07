The Written Word Group Open Mic Event

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 22:43

Share your written work Credit: Shutterstock/1964167264

The Written Word Group in Albox will celebrate its one year anniversary on January 16 2024.

To celebrate this, they will be holding an ‘Open Mic’ event for writers in the region. This will be the first of what will be a monthly occasion and opportunity for aspiring writers and poets who wish to practice and showcase their work.

The Written Word Group was created by Berni Albrighton & David Holman-Hill Waters on January 16, 2024. Based out of Albox, the group of writers meet up once a month to chat and listen to each other’s written work. Some of the writers are in the process of completing a novel, whilst others have varied projects on the go.

They also have a blog that is used to further the aim of the Written Word Group and showcase the wide ranging talent that exists in this small group, supporting writers in creating work, be that poetry, short stories, flash fiction, etc.

To celebrate their one year anniversary, the group felt the time was right to launch an Open Mic events for writers of all genre. The aim for this is for it to be a regular monthly event, with the first being held on Wednesday February 7 from 1.30pm to 4pm at Hostal Meson, Arboleas, next to Coviran supermarket.

All writers are invited to read their work, or just relax in the company of like minded people. Non-writers are also welcome, those who would like to listen to a variety of work by local artists.

All types of original written work are welcome. The only restriction is that your work does not exceed 500 words. Come along and help make this a successful event.

For more information contact: +34 711 040 444 or email: balbrighton@gmail.com.

Visit: www.twwgroup.blogspot.com for examples of the group’s writings.