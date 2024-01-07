By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:08
Pregnant Real Mallorca Fan and her message
Credit: Real Mallorca X
Things are beginning to look a little healthier with Real Mallorca on the first year back in the top flight of La Liga.
They started fairly badly and crashed to a number of defeats but now, at the half way stage of the season after 19 matches have been played, they are starting to find winning ways and have climbed to number 14 in the table with 18 points.
Each season, three teams are demoted and already it seems pretty certain that Almeria with just five points are likely to go down and it is equally clear that Real Mallorca are going to have to fight quite hard to stay above the drop zone, but currently they are safe by three points.
Fans go to great lengths to show their support for their favourite team but one Real Mallorca fan who is very pregnant went to extremes at a recent match when she unveiled her decorated bump.
The photograph was posted by Real Mallorca on their X page with the comment “This week there will be one more” as it appeared on the young ladies stomach.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
