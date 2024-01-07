By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:02

Timeless Elegance: Ballet 'Giselle' Takes the Stage in Alicante. Image: Teatro Principal de Alicante.

Alicante looks forward to welcoming ballet fans to the timeless Ballet, Giselle, on Thursday, January 18 at 8:30.PM

“Giselle” is a classical ballet that premiered in 1841 at the Salle Le Peletier in Paris.

It is one of the most famous and enduring works in the ballet repertoire, with a timeless story, beautiful choreography, and emotionally expressive music.

The ballet is set in the Rhineland and unfolds in two acts.

The first act introduces Giselle, a young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman disguised as a commoner, Albrecht.

Unbeknownst to Giselle, Albrecht is betrothed to a noblewoman, Bathilde.

When Giselle discovers the truth, the shock and betrayal lead to her death from a heart attack.

In the second act, Giselle becomes a Wili, a spirit of jilted brides who died before their wedding day.

Led by Myrtha, the Queen of the Wilis, they haunt the forest and seek revenge on any man who enters their domain.

Albrecht, still mourning Giselle, visits her grave and falls into the clutches of the Wilis.

Giselle’s enduring love for her, however, protects Albrecht, and she ultimately saves him from the vengeful spirits.

Grab your tickets at the Teatro Principal de Alicante Box Office, located at Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001, Alicante, or by calling (+34) 965202380.

For additional information, reach out via email to informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965203100.