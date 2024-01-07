By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 15:06

Tourist Excellence Expands Across Valencian Community. Image: Ayuntamiento de Villajoyosa.

In the year 2023, the Department of Tourism processed a total of 39 ‘Tourist Municipality’ recognitions in the Valencian Community.

This distinction offers various benefits, including the opportunity to access extraordinary financing from Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, aiming to alleviate financial challenges faced by these town councils.

Among the recognised municipalities are 11 in the province of Alicante: Alicante, Alcoy, Rojales, Orihuela, Villena, L’Alfàs del Pi, Crevillent, Teulada, Villajoyosa, Altea, and San Fulgencio.

In the province of Castellón, 15 municipalities received recognition, including Vinaròs, Benicarló, Cabanes, Burriana, Altura, Sant Mateu, Navajas, Onda, Cinctorres, Xilxes, Villahermosa del Río, Traiguera, Benassal, Càlig, and Castelló de la Plana.

The province of Valencia saw 13 municipalities being acknowledged, such as Oliva, Alboraya, Riba-roja de Túria, Sueca, Ontinyent, Sagunto, Bocairent, Enguera, Xàtiva, Ademuz, Canet d’en Berenguer, Olocau, and Ayora.

These 39 localities have now joined the registry of Tourist Municipality of the Valencian Community, contributing to the existing 62 destinations with the distinctive ‘Tourist Municipality’ status, adhering to the new regulations.

It is important to note that destinations seeking recognition must demonstrate compliance with specific requirements related to tourist population, accommodation places, tourist resources, and the significance of tourism in the local economy.

The recognition can fall into different categories, namely Tourist Municipality of Excellence, Tourist Municipality of Relevance, and Tourist Municipality of Singularity, depending on the municipality’s specific attributes and characteristics.