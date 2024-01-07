UPDATE – Alicante fire now stable

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 14:11

The fire suddenly broke out on the morning of January 6 Credit: Facebook

As of the morning of January 7, the fire in the Altea region of Alicante was reported as being stable and under control.

The fire began on the morning of the widely celebrated Three Kings Day, January 6, and rapidly engulfed the area near the AP-7 motorway, close to exit 64.

Many residents had to quickly flee their homes, with a total of 120 being evacuated.

Fortunately, no homes or lives were lost, due to the brave assistance and actions of firefighters and emergency services.

Although the fire is stable, it is not completely extinguished, but the authorities have stated that work to fully put out the fire continues. Due to high winds, the firemen carrying out this work will remain vigilant in case this causes the fire to reignite.