Valentine’s Tribute show

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 9:04
Robbie Williams Tribute
Photo: Facebook / Admiral Arena
Treat your loved on for Valentine’s Day at Admiral Arena, Admiral Casino, San Roque for a Robbie Williams Tribute and 80s Show. On Saturday, February 17 you can enjoy a welcome Cava, a great menu with a drink included plus a spectacular show all for €59 per person.
Celebrate love in style this Valentine’s Day at the Admiral Arena. An unforgettable evening that begins with a welcoming glass of cava, followed by an exquisite gala menu featuring 5 individual courses.
Enjoy the company of your loved one as drinks flow, creating special moments that will last a lifetime. Furthermore, after dinner, relive the magic of the 80s with an electrifying tribute to Robbie Williams and a show that will transport you to the golden era.
Make this Valentine’s Day a unique experience at Casino Admiral San Roque. Reserve now and gift your partner a night filled with love, music, and sophistication. Tickets can be booked at this website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.