Valentine’s Tribute show

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Jan 2024 • 9:04

Robbie Williams Tribute Photo: Facebook / Admiral Arena

Treat your loved on for Valentine’s Day at Admiral Arena, Admiral Casino, San Roque for a Robbie Williams Tribute and 80s Show. On Saturday, February 17 you can enjoy a welcome Cava, a great menu with a drink included plus a spectacular show all for €59 per person.

Celebrate love in style this Valentine’s Day at the Admiral Arena. An unforgettable evening that begins with a welcoming glass of cava, followed by an exquisite gala menu featuring 5 individual courses.

Enjoy the company of your loved one as drinks flow, creating special moments that will last a lifetime. Furthermore, after dinner, relive the magic of the 80s with an electrifying tribute to Robbie Williams and a show that will transport you to the golden era.

Make this Valentine’s Day a unique experience at Casino Admiral San Roque. Reserve now and gift your partner a night filled with love, music, and sophistication. Tickets can be booked at this website.