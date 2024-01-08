2023: Giving4Giving Surpasses €300,000 Milestone in Charitable Contributions.

By Anna Ellis •
In its unwavering dedication to supporting Costa Blanca charities, Giving4Giving has left a lasting impact throughout the entirety of 2023.
The month of December alone witnessed the organisation extending its generosity to eight different charities, providing each with a substantial €1000 donation.
This collective effort resulted in a total of €8,000 in contributions for the month.
The cumulative effect of Giving4Giving’s charitable initiatives has now reached an impressive milestone, with the overall sum donated exceeding €300,000 in 2023.
The diverse range of beneficiaries for December includes organisations such as Finestrat Social Services, Project4All, Red Cross Altea, Rainbow Animal Charity, Caritas Bees Benidorm, Alfaz Social Services, and, not to be overlooked, the Men’s Shelter Gandia.
These substantial contributions reflect Giving4Giving’s commitment to making a positive and tangible difference in communities across the Costa Blanca.
With shops and warehouses located in La Nucía, Altea, Villajoyosa, Albir, and Benidorm, the organisation continually welcomes volunteers eager to contribute to their meaningful cause.
For those interested in learning more about Giving4Giving and their charitable endeavours, additional information can be found on their Facebook page: Giving4Giving, website: giving4giving.com or by calling (+34) 603 13 76 97.
