A Caring Council in Huercal-Overa

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 22:50

Councillors of Huercal-Overa and Caritas members Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

The town of Huercal-Overa, in collaboration with Caritas, have taken steps to cover the needs of the most vulnerable groups in the area this year.

The Huercal-Overa Council is collaborating with the organisation Caritas to make life a little bit easier for those who really need it.

Recently, the councillors of Social Policies, Maria Jose Viudez, and Finance, Adrian Ramos, have delivered a subsidy to the parish vicar, Ruben Checa, and other representatives of Caritas, to cover the transportation costs of the food items that come from the Food Bank, which is located in the capital. This annual subsidy that amounts to €4,000

The Councillor for Social Policies has highlighted the important work that “Caritas carries out in the municipality, covering the needs of vulnerable groups in our society. From the Government team we are aware of the important work they carry out in Huercal-Overa, which is why we continue to collaborate with them with this financial contribution, to which are added the transfer of the premises where their headquarters is located, contribution of material and support in the different actions they carry out.”

The Local Council have thanked Caritas for the social work it has been carrying out for so many years in Huercal-Overa, an action for which they have unwavering support from the entire town and its people.