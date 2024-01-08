A dazzling Las Vegas night in La Cala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 15:06

A tribute to Vegas Photo: Facebook / James Argent

We’ve just finished Christmas and New Year… and Three Kings so, now it’s time to think ahead and how about booking early for Mother’s Day and celebrate in style at Olivia’s La Cala with an unforgettable show starring James Argent and Martín Joseph.

The date is Sunday, March 10 and the time is 8pm for this tribute To Las Vegas. Experience the Vegas glamour of a tribute with James ‘Arg’ Argent and Martin Joseph (as Frank Sinatra) at Olivia’s La Cala.

Martin Joseph is the ultimate Frank Sinatra & Rat Pack Performer. Martin’s performance shines with pure polished elegance and a vocal delivery that has to be heard to be believed. He is rated as one of Europe’s top Rat Pack singers. His unique Frank Sinatra Tribute Show encompasses all of ‘Old Blue Eyes’ favourite tunes in a vibrant performance from start to finish. Hearing is truly believing, as Martin has Sinatra’s voice and moves down to a tee.

Media personality and reality television star, James Argent, is best known for his appearance on ‘The Only Way is Essex’ (TOWIE). A natural in front of the camera, and a well loved cheeky-chappy, James Argent has found himself presenting, on numerous television shows, singing and as a brand ambassador.

A versatile celebrity, James Argent is also extremely talented as a singer, and has performed with his band ‘The Arg Band’ on This Morning and at many events.

Both these wonderful performers will bring some Vegas glitz and glam to a great night out for Mother’s Day. Book your table now, For reservations: email reservations@oliviaslacala.com or call 608784367 and for more information about packages and prices see the website: www.oliviaslacala.com