A Night to Remember

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:09

The 2023 Gala was a great success Photo: Age Concern

Age Concern are holding their Gala Dinner on Friday, February 16 from 7pm at The Green Label, Chaparral Golf in Mijas. Last year’s dinner was a sell out success and they hope for the same this year.

Reservations for the event are now being taken, to book contact Michelle on 619792738 or at a local drop in centre. Tickets will also be in their Los Boliches Charity Shop.

Tickets for the event are €50 per person for a 3-course dinner, a cava and canape reception, wine, beer, water and other drinks throughout the meal and live entertainment from Tony Whitehouse, Jai Northover, Abee Willfly and special guest, Magic Al.

Dress to impress!

Age Concern are also looking for auction and raffle prizes if you have anything you would like to donate to helpthem raise vital funds, they would love to hear from you