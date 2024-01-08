A Night to Remember

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:09
The 2023 Gala was a great success
Photo: Age Concern
Age Concern are holding their Gala Dinner on Friday, February 16 from 7pm at The Green Label, Chaparral Golf in Mijas. Last year’s dinner was a sell out success and they hope for the same this year.
Reservations for the event are now being taken, to book contact Michelle on 619792738 or at a local drop in centre. Tickets will also be in their Los Boliches Charity Shop.
Tickets for the event are €50 per person for a 3-course dinner, a cava and canape reception, wine, beer, water and other drinks throughout the meal and live entertainment from Tony Whitehouse, Jai Northover, Abee Willfly and special guest, Magic Al.
Dress to impress!
Age Concern are also looking for auction and raffle prizes if you have anything you would like to donate to helpthem raise vital funds, they would love to hear from you
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
