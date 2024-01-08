Affordable locations for holidays

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 8:27

Affordable Torremolinos Photo: Wikimedia CC / manuelfloresv

Torremolinos and Benalmádena are the most affordable locations for holiday rentals according to Holidu’s latest report, the highest prices on the Costa del Sol in 2024 will be in Estepona and Marbella.

With the arrival of 2024, the holiday home market is beginning to adjust to the preferences of local and international travellers visiting the Costa del Sol. The holiday rental and flat company Holidu has conducted an analysis of 2023 and the projections for 2024.

Over the course of 2023, Malaga saw a rise in the average price per night, with an increase of 9%, from an average of €128 in 2022 to €140 in 2023. Looking ahead to 2024, it is possible to rent a holiday home in the Costa del Sol capital for an average price of €136 per night (average cost for the months of January, February and March).

Analysing the first three months of the year that has just begun and Torremolinos stands out, with the lowestcost of €103. It is followed by Benalmádena with €108, Fuengirola with €116 and Mijas with €125. Estepona presents a slightly higher cost of €152, and Marbella closes the list with €178, being the most expensive those studied.

According to the report, 80% of owners nationally expect to match or exceed the number of bookings in 2023, indicating a general sense of optimism in the sector.