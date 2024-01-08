Aladdin flies in to San Roque

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:40

Aladdin and the lamp Photo: Facebook / Compañía Onbeat

The magic of Christmas isn’t quite over yet for children of all ages. After its run on the Gran Vía in Madrid, ‘The Wonderful Lamp’, by the Onbeat Company, is coming to San Roque. Through the Delegation of Culture headed by Ana Ruiz, next Saturday, January 13, you can enjoy it at the Teatro Juan Luis Galiardo, at 5.30pm.

Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp is one of the most famous folk tales in existence and takes us to the mystery of the exotic Orient. It has been the subject of books, films, famous songs and now even one of the most successful musicals on Broadway and London.

Now the Onbeat Company tells it like no one before with ‘La Lampara Maravillosa’ (The Wonderful Lamp). The San Roque Councillor for Culture, Ana Ruiz, presented the event, saying that it will be a wonderful opportunity for children to enjoy this popular classic tale in a different and fun way. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.ticketentradas.com with prices ranging from just €9 to €14.

Ágrabah is the land where everything is possible, including the love of a princess with a humble villager, breaking established norms and overcoming social barriers. That is the background of The Marvelous Lamp, although the main character is undoubtedly the Genie who emerges from the Lamp to help Aladdin achieve his goal of following true love.

The Onbeat Company tells the story in the form of a tribute, as it has never been done before, through the Genie and with Broadway musical themes never before sung in Spain.

The well-known songs are joined by other melodies that will transport you to the magic of a story with an excellent staging, incredible live voices, attractive choreography and costumes typical of the palaces of the Orient; not forgetting a tribute to Bollywood.