Autism Therapy: Human-Robot Interaction Breakthrough

GEMA Benedicto Rodríguez’s doctoral thesis at UPCT(Universidad Politecnica de Cartagena) explores groundbreaking avenues in autism therapy. Collaborating with Professor José Manuel Ferrández, their research delves into using social robots for emotional psychoeducational interventions in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Research Focus: Human-Robot Interaction in Autism Therapy

Their study merges Pivotal Response Training (PRT) with cutting-edge technology, revealing remarkable improvements in self-initiatives among autistic children. Integrating social robots in interventions enhances outcomes, promising to alleviate common social and communication challenges in ASD.

The thesis incorporates a unique multimodal database, analysing children’s emotional responses through video recordings and physiological signals like Electrodermal Activity (EDA). This pioneering approach assesses engagement levels, providing insights beyond observable behaviours.

The ‘Ethereal’ Project: Developing Emotional Robots for Autism

UPCT’s multidisciplinary ‘Ethereal’ project, involving Biomedical Engineering, Robotics, and Neurorehabilitation, aims to develop emotionally intelligent robots for autism therapy. Collaborating with other universities and Fisabio, their pioneering efforts have gained national recognition for their impact on accessible technologies.

Furthermore, UPCT’s National Network in Artificial Intelligence for Neuroscience and Mental Health, led by Ferrández’s team, focuses on transforming diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for neurological conditions, including ASD. This research signifies a significant leap in revolutionising therapy strategies for ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

