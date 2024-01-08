Autism Therapy: Human-Robot Interaction Breakthrough

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 20:11
Transforming Autism Therapy in Cartagena
Image: Shutterstock/ Ole.CNX
GEMA Benedicto Rodríguez’s doctoral thesis at UPCT(Universidad Politecnica de Cartagena) explores groundbreaking avenues in autism therapy. Collaborating with Professor José Manuel Ferrández, their research delves into using social robots for emotional psychoeducational interventions in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Their study merges Pivotal Response Training (PRT) with cutting-edge technology, revealing remarkable improvements in self-initiatives among autistic children. Integrating social robots in interventions enhances outcomes, promising to alleviate common social and communication challenges in ASD.
The thesis incorporates a unique multimodal database, analysing children’s emotional responses through video recordings and physiological signals like Electrodermal Activity (EDA). This pioneering approach assesses engagement levels, providing insights beyond observable behaviours.
UPCT’s multidisciplinary ‘Ethereal’ project, involving Biomedical Engineering, Robotics, and Neurorehabilitation, aims to develop emotionally intelligent robots for autism therapy. Collaborating with other universities and Fisabio, their pioneering efforts have gained national recognition for their impact on accessible technologies.
Furthermore, UPCT’s National Network in Artificial Intelligence for Neuroscience and Mental Health, led by Ferrández’s team, focuses on transforming diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for neurological conditions, including ASD. This research signifies a significant leap in revolutionising therapy strategies for ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
🤖 Una #tesisdoctoral explora el potencial de la #robóticasocial para proporcionar terapia a niños con autismo, desarrollando sus habilidades sociales, de comunicación y de imaginación.https://t.co/gRAQD0kMMI
— UPCT | Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (@UPCToficial) January 8, 2024
🤖 Una #tesisdoctoral explora el potencial de la #robóticasocial para proporcionar terapia a niños con autismo, desarrollando sus habilidades sociales, de comunicación y de imaginación.https://t.co/gRAQD0kMMI
— UPCT | Universidad Politécnica de Cartagena (@UPCToficial) January 8, 2024
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.