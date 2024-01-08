Bach to the Future: Alicante Tribute Concert Honouring Holocaust Victims.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:42

Helene Bordeaux and Florent Audibert. Image: Fundación Mediterráneo Alicante.

Don’t miss out on your ticket for the Tribute Concert to the Victims of the Holocaust of the Alicante Concert Society Foundation.

The event will be led by violinist, Helene Bordeaux, and cellist, Florent Audibert.

The concert is on Friday, January 12, 8:00 PM at the Fundación Mediterráneo Alicante, Gadea 1.

This tribute concert, in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, coincides with the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, celebrated every January 27.

The concert will feature works by Emile Goue and pieces composed by musicians in the concentration camps.

Cellist, Forent, received two First Prizes at the CNSMD in Paris in cello and chamber music, Florent Audibert completed a third cycle at the CNSMD in Lyon with Ivan Chiffoleau.

He has been the cello soloist of the Rouen-Normandie Opera Orchestra since 2000.

Violinist Helene is originally from Avignon, she continued her studies at the CNSM of Lyon.

Helene joined the Rouen-Normandie Opera Orchestra in 2004.

She is also passionate about chamber music and has been requested by various festivals.

To book tickets, visit the website: entradasatualcance.com.

For more information, call (+34) 966 01 25 72.