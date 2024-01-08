Calanova Cancer Care charity keeps giving

By John Smith • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 15:34

Pascale Saravelli from Social Dogs presenting Anna-Lisa with €250 Credit: Emma Garcia Chappell

To start the New Year, Social Dogs Calvia, donated €250 to Calanova Cancer Care as part of an ongoing sponsorship in respect of every person who takes their dog there for training.

The benefit to the dog owner is that they will come away with a properly trained, obedient dog that won’t be a barker and they will also know that they have helped raise money for cancer research.

Can you volunteer to help?

The Calanova Cancer Care Charity shops have had some very good sales but have stocks of quality furniture from Scandinavia, Austria, Germany and Switzerland as well as plenty of warm winter clothes for men and women.

The only problem however is that that they have lost some of their amazing volunteers s who have returned to their own countries or gone back to their work so they really do need more helpers who would be happy to get involved between 10am and 2pm as often as they can.

There are a whole range of different duties from serving, sorting, pricing, moving furniture, reviewing clothes, books, CDs, bric a brac whilst at the same time having some fun, meeting new friends learning Spanish or English and really helping people who have this rotten Cancer

Please call Angela on 609 848 622 or pop into the shop at to 356 Ave Joan Miro opposite the Port of Calanova.

These are the Cancer charities in Mallorca

Every euro counts as it then allows the charity to help finance its chosen cancer charities on the Island the AECC, CANCER SUPPORT, DIME and the Children’s ASPANOB Charity.