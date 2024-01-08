Calendar Girls raise €4,000

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:17

The production 'Calendar Girls' Photo: Facebook / ITS

In October 2023, the International Theatre Studio staged a production of ‘Calendar Girls’, directed by Peter Brooks, at the El Paraiso Hotel.

It was very well atended with a full house every evening of the production. An extra night was added due to the demand for tckets, running in total to four nights.

Following on from the play’s success, ITS decided to offer a charity calendar featuring various female members of the theatre group with the proceeds going to a cancer-related charity. ITS members have been selling the calendars for the last few months at various ITS events, charity lunches and golf days and have raised an impressive €4,000!

All proceeds are being donated to the Elena Gaite Foundation, which was created with the purpose of promoting various solidarity actions in order to raise funds for different social organisations and NGOs, whose main purpose is to support relatives and patients with different diseases such as cancer or rare diseases.