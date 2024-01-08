Calendar Girls raise €4,000

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 14:17
The production 'Calendar Girls'
Photo: Facebook / ITS
In October 2023, the International Theatre Studio staged a production of ‘Calendar Girls’, directed by Peter Brooks, at the El Paraiso Hotel.
It was very well atended with a full house every evening of the production. An extra night was added due to the demand for tckets, running in total to four nights.
Following on from the play’s success, ITS decided to offer a charity calendar featuring various female members of the theatre group with the proceeds going to a cancer-related charity. ITS members have been selling the calendars for the last few months at various ITS events, charity lunches and golf days and have raised an impressive €4,000!
All proceeds are being donated to the Elena Gaite Foundation, which was created with the purpose of promoting various solidarity actions in order to raise funds for different social organisations and NGOs, whose main purpose is to support relatives and patients with different diseases such as cancer or rare diseases.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.