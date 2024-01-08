Cartagena’s Casa Cuna Welcomes Police Clowns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 13:04

Image: cartagena.es

CARTAGENA’s local police officers, alongside their counterparts from the National Police, transformed into cheerful clowns to spread joy at the city’s Children’s Home. Decked out as ‘Amatulo,’ this dynamic clown duo has been engaging with kids at the Casa Cuna for seven years, delighting them with playful games and mesmerising magic tricks, ensuring bright smiles all around.

Cartagena’s Children’s Home Enjoys Fun and Safety Lessons with ‘Amatulo’ Clowns

Their visit wasn’t just about clowning around. Uniformed police units joined in, showcasing police vehicles and offering essential lessons on road safety to the young ones.

Casa Cuna’s Important Work

The Children’s Home in Cartagena serves as an initial and intermediate shelter for children up to 6 years old facing difficult situations. Focused on assessing each child’s social and familial circumstances, the primary goal is to help provide a more favourable future for these vulnerable children.

This heartwarming initiative not only brought some festive cheer but also imparted valuable lessons on safety and care, leaving a lasting impact on the children’s memories.

For more Costa Calida news click here