Doctor Targeted In Vehicle Attack In Sevilla

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 13:58

A recent case in Sevilla has highlighted the question, is violence towards medical professionals on the increase?

In a shocking incident in Sevilla, a doctor had the terrifying experience of being attacked by the very person he had just treated

On the evening of Epiphany, January 6, a violent episode unfolded at the Arahal health centre in Sevilla. A doctor, having just provided emergency care, became the target of an aggressive patient.

Emergency Room Chaos

The Southern Health Management Area of Sevilla has condemned the incident, which started when the doctor responded to a call for help in the car park.

After treating the patient inside the centre, the individual’s behaviour turned violent. He hurled a water bottle at the doctor and damaged property, including furniture, walls, and windows, before storming out.

Attack Outside The Clinic

Concerned for the individual, the doctor followed him outside. That’s when the patient attempted to run the doctor over with a vehicle before he crashed into one of the clinic’s columns.

This led to the activation of the Andalucian Health Service’s Aggression Prevention and Care Plan. The Guardia Civil responded swiftly and arrested the attacker.

Community And Legal Support

The health centre’s management and staff have rallied around the affected doctor, providing both legal assistance and emotional support.

This support is part of a specialised program designed to aid professionals impacted by such traumatic incidents.

The Junta de Andalucia has reiterated that physical aggression or severe intimidation against healthcare workers is a serious offence, often resulting in imprisonment for the perpetrators.

This incident has sparked a renewed call for respect and safety within healthcare settings, emphasising the need to protect those dedicated to caring for others.