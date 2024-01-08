Fire risk with personal mobility vehicles

By John Smith • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 18:28

Be careful when charging electric scooters Credit: City of St Pete flickr

It is certainly a bit worrying when the Mallorca Fire Brigade has to warn residents about the potential dangers of fires caused by personal mobility vehicles.

There is a second communications programme on social networks warning residents about the risk of fire in the home caused by charging the batteries of these electric vehicles.

The Fire Brigade argues that in recent years, personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters, have proliferated.

Do you know the risks?

It is very common to find devices of this type in homes in Mallorca, especially due to the convenience they offer for moving around and the ease of charging but already they have been banned from buses and trains because of fire risk.

The tips include that you should always use the charger and batteries indicated by the manufacturer. When charging, do not do so near combustible materials or when the device is wet.

They shouldn’t be charged if the batteries have suffered any impact or damage, nor left charging unsupervised and don’t connect too many devices at the same time.