Get creative in the new year

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 9:08
Art classes
Photo: Kake Art
Are you searching for something exciting to do? Don’t miss out on the fun! Join the Artful Creative Club and let the good times roll.
What Is The Artful Creative Club? A one-of-a-kind initiative designed for all of you who seek a haven of creativity and self-discovery. The club’s essence lies in embracing the journey of creativity itself, rather than fixating on the end result. With a focus on holistic personal growth, the art classes provide a unique space where you can immerse yourself in learning, artistry, and mindful exploration.
Meet new people, enjoy friendly company, fuel your creativity, and dive into playful art experiments.Whether you’re a seasoned artist, a beginner, or someone who just loves to have fun, all are welcome.
The club’s creative shenanigans resume for 2024 on Tuesday, January 16 in Gibraltar, Wednesday, January 17 in Alcaidesa, Thursday, January 18, and Saturday, January 20 in Sotogrande.
Join the Club, be part of something uniquely special and make some artful memories. Book your space now https://kakeart.com/pages/artful-creative-club
