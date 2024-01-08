By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 8:39

Monster Truck Show in Malaga Photo: Family Entertainment Live

The countdown begins for one of the most anticipated shows of 2024!

The family-friendly Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be back in Spain in 2024 after its runaway success last March at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Fans of all ages will once again be able to enjoy the thrill of seeing their favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. A unique show that will make a stop on March 9 and 10 at the Martín Carpena sports centre in Málaga.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is produced by Family Entertainment Live, and brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and the all-new Gunkster™, to name just a few. The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and lots of Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing, transforming robot MEGASAURUS™, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross.

Give fans more of what they love

“We’re thrilled that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is expanding next year and that more families than ever before can experience this exhilarating show,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The response from fans and the tour’s success has proven that Hot Wheels has the potential to entertain on various verticals and we’re excited to give fans around the world more of what they love.”

“The momentum and expansion of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live not only across the United States but globally, has been incredible,” said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. “We’re proud to be able to tour the iconic Hot Wheels brand in so many countries and provide families the opportunity to experience the Glow Party on an even grander scale.”