Lorca Bids Farewell to a Remarkable Holiday Season

Published: 08 Jan 2024
Best Christmas ever in Lorca
Image: Lorca Town Hall
AS January settles in, Lorca is celebrating what locals are calling the most bustling Christmas season in memory. With the inauguration of the Municipal Nativity Scene drawing over 33,000 visitors and finishing with the Three Kings’ Parade witnessed by 20,000 people, the city saw an unprecedented increase in festive participation.
Maria de las Huertas García, the Councillor for Celebrations, expressed, ‘Lorquinos have had over a hundred events that have changed the trend of recent years, where they often travelled to other municipalities.’
Throughout four weeks, both residents and visitors filled the city, its neighbourhoods, and surrounding areas, engaging in various events. The Christmas House at Huerto Ruano Mansion welcomed more than 7,000 children, while around 9,500 people joined in welcoming Santa Claus. Over 200 children participated in theatre, puppetry, and magic sessions, while over 300 kids gathered at the ‘Three Kings’ Cookie Workshop’.
The streets buzzed with activity during Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, drawing crowds to the old town’s musical performances.
Reflecting on the vibrant ambiance, García highlighted the success of the Christmas tree in Plaza de España and the massive turnout for the various activities, especially those designed for younger audiences. The ‘Route of the Nativity’, featuring fifteen nativity scenes scattered throughout the municipality, became an additional attraction.
As the Christmas season ends, plans are already underway for the next one. The focus is on meticulous planning to ensure Lorca shines as the Christmas City once again, with discussions on lighting, decorations, and new proposals already in progress. The goal is to make each Christmas in Lorca a celebration deeply rooted in traditions and community spirit.
