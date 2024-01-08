Mozart, Beethoven and Mendelssohn at Teatro Cervantes

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 10:24

Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra Photo: OFM

With Conductor Ricardo Casero, The Philharmonic Orchestra of Malaga (OFM) will perform:

La clemenza di Tito (Overture), K621 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto for violin and orchestra in D major, Op.61 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No.1 in C minor, Op.11 by Felix Mendelssohn

The concerts are on Tuesday, February 22 and Friday, February 23 at 8pm. Tickets are from €10 at the box office or online from the Teatro Cervantes website.

La Clemenza di Tito is an opera seria in two acts with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto by Caterino Mazzolà based on a drama by Pietro Metastasio.

The Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major, Op. 61 was not the first work Beethoven wrote for this format. In addition to the Romanzas, Op.40 and Op.50, in his last years in Bonn he wrote more than two hundred bars of a concerto for violin and orchestra.

Felix Mendelssohn’s First Symphony in C minor, Op. 11 was completed in 1824. Like the twelve previous symphonies written for strings, the so-called youth symphonies, it is clearly inspired by works by Mozart.

This concert is part of an ambitious programme for 2024 which includes 30 concerts of the Season of the Teatro Cervantes and the 6 concerts in the Ciclo Frente al Mar of the Auditorio Edgar Neville.

There will be Spanish music with composers such as Albéniz, Pau Casals, Arriaga and Rodrigo, and emblematic 20th century works such as Stravinsky’s Petrushka, Poulenc’s Concerto for two pianos and Shostakovich’s violin concerto, which will be performed by none other than the great violinist Andrey Baranov.

The choral world of Malaga will be well represented in several choral symphonic concerts, with the presence of the Choir of the Conservatorio Superior de Málaga. Undoubtedly, a season of great European orchestra that promises many exciting musical evenings of great quality.