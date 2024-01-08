Pepco Opens New Store in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 19:14

Pepco opens another store. Image: Shutterstock/Grand Warszawski

PEPCO, dubbed the ‘Polish Primark’, has unveiled its latest store in the Region of Murcia, marking a significant addition to the commercial landscape within the ‘Montevida Plaza’ residential area between La Alberca and El Palmar. The Polish retailer, founded in 1999 by Brown & Jackson and later rebranded in 2004, boasts ownership of brands like Dealz – also present in Spain – and Poundland in the UK.

Montevida Plaza’s Growing Influence

Strategically located at the entrance of La Alberca from the A-30 highway, and adjacent to the El Valle-Carrascoy Regional Park, this centre offers a diverse array of amenities including health services, leisure activities, confectionery, gourmet foods, dining options, sports facilities, and a pharmacy. Encompassing 5,000 square metres, it complements Leroy Merlin, Mercadona, McDonald’s, and other establishments within the initial phase of the 30,000-square-metre park.

Community Shift: Montevida’s Rising Residents

The Montevida residential project is reshaping life between El Palmar and La Alberca, transforming a once-desolate territory disrupted by the A-30 highway construction in the early ’90s into a vibrant hub expected to welcome thousands of residents.

