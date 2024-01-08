SALES at the shops of Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 23:22

Super savings in Almeria! Credit: Shutterstock/2046563108

The shops in Almeria are currently filled with the start of the famous winter sales.

The shopping centres and local stores in Almería have become busy with foot traffic and activity, as the long awaited start of the winter sales began on January 7.

Many shops are advertising discounts of up to 70 per cent in a bid to seduce shoppers into their stores and invite people from all over Almeria to enjoy these saver sales.

Michael Hague, resident of Mojacar, Almeria told Euro Weekly News that he “knew this day was coming and was prepared”. Explaining that “I think my wife and daughter prefer the sales to actual Christmas. It was a long day of shopping, and it was super busy, but at the end of the day they’re happy and even I got a few good deals!

In conclusion, the start of the winter sales in Almeria has resulted in a frenetic shopping day, and some stores have reported to have been overwhelmed by demand, while shoppers have taken advantage of all the deals. However, all’s well that ends well, and it seems that many shoppers are happy with their super savings and post Christmas buys!