Sierra Espuña Trails Temporarily Closed to Protect Birds of Prey

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 15:54
Sierra Espuña closes popular trails.
Image: Shutterstock/Antonio Lopez Velasco
IN a bid to safeguard nesting and breeding grounds for endangered birds of prey, the Sierra Espuña Regional Park has announced temporary closures in Cuevas Luengas and Solana de Pedro López trails from January to June 2024.
The park, a haven for species like the Golden Eagle and Eurasian Eagle-Owl, has seen a decline in breeding success due to increased human activity near nesting areas. Trails near these sensitive zones have been identified as potential disturbances.
Efforts initiated in 2012 to curb these disturbances have now expanded to temporarily restrict access to specific trails during the breeding season. This move aims to minimise disruptions and support the breeding efforts of these vulnerable species.
The closures, proven effective in previous years, highlight the park’s commitment to conserving these birds of prey. Information on alternative routes and conservation efforts will be communicated through various channels, emphasising the importance of these measures for preserving wildlife in Sierra Espuña. For further information, the Ricardo Codorníu Visitor Centre can be contacted at 968 431 430.
