Speaking European – Tariq from Austria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 21:27

Tariq Ali

The unique climate, culture and cuisine of the Costa Del Sol has attracted travellers from all over Europe for decades, with many deciding to move here after experiencing its magic.

At the end of 2023, there were 26,181 more inhabitants in the Malaga province than a year earlier. Of these, 23,230 were born outside Spain.

One man determined to make 2024 the year he moves to the sunshine coast is Tariq Ali, an Austrian native and successful businessman.

Euro Weekly News sat down with Mr Ali to find out why here, why now, and what’s next!

He explained that he first planned to move to the Costa Del Sol in April 2020, but due to the pandemic he had to “put it on ice”. Now in January 2024 he is officially looking for a property to purchase, and is currently renting in Estepona. When EWN enquired as to “why Estepona?” Tariq replied that he finds the people in Andalucia to be “very friendly” and that Estepona has a “lovely old town, with a more traditional Spanish feel”. It is also close to Gibraltar where one of Mr Ali’s offices is located.

Having only lived here for a couple of weeks, EWN was curious to find out what Tariq thought of the Spanish culture so far. “Well, the ‘mañana’ lifestyle is taking some getting used to. I am a man that always arrives promptly, but I’m adjusting to Spanish timings”, he laughed, adding that “I love the culture in general, the beautiful architecture, where especially here in Andalucia, you can see strong influences from the Moorish times, among many others”.

We asked Tariq what he hoped to get out of this move, and living on the Costa Del Sol. He replied that his first goal was to “learn Spanish, alongside learning to live in this relaxed lifestyle”. He also added that he is looking forward to “living by the seasons, buying fresh produce that will change as the seasons do”.

Poetic Mr Ali, next question, the swimming pool or the sea? To which he immediately responded: “well for skinny dipping..the sea”. Oh, well, the beach or the mountains? That took him a little longer to decide, finally answering that “it has to be the mountains, the thin air, the breathtaking scenery…they are incredible here.”

EWN then enquired as to if he had noticed any distinct similarities or differences between the Austrian and the Spanish people? “Both like good food, but Austrians are more structured, not as relaxed, more regimented”.

Speaking of good food, we had to find out Mr Ali’s favourite Spanish dish so far. He explained that: “I love to cook and eat paella, it’s a great dish, especially a seafood one.”

Finally, as Tariq definitely gives off a Mr Bond/eligible bachelor vibe, Euro Weekly News kindly did many of our readers a favour by asking him if he is hoping to find a lovely lady to complement his exciting move. Tense silence for a second, before Mr Ali answered: “Yes, and I do have a type that I like, maybe I already met her, but perhaps that isn’t to be announced yet in a newspaper article”. He may be right, either way this interview was nothing but a pleasure, and EWN wishes Tariq all the luck and love in his exciting new chapter.