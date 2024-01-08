By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 8:52

Sunday roast at La Sala Photo: Facebook / La Sala

La Sala, Puerto Banus is introducing their new Sunday Roast Sharing Platter!

Join them every Sunday for a Starter and Sunday Roast Sharing Platter with all the trimmings and even a glass of champagne for just €28 per person … and of course we’ll have Live Entertainment from 2pm until late.

Since its inauguration in 2010, La Sala has become renowned for its vivacious ambiance, exquisite gastronomy and excellent value for money. Described as “the happening place in Marbella” by eminent online blog, thetraveleditor.com; La Sala Restaurant has truly become, ‘The ultimate social and dining experience,’ and is renowned as one of the busiest restaurants on the Costa del Sol.

Contact La Sala to book your table: reservations@lasalabanus.com