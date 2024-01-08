Swimmer saved by Palma Port Police

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 13:46
Palma Port Police to the rescue
Credit: Balearic Ports Facebook
At 3.30pm on Wednesday January 3, an alert was received from 112 emergency services that a woman was in distress on the rocks near Palma’s Dique del Oeste (West Dam).
Three officers from the Port Police responded to the call and they saw that the waves had pushed her out to see and that she was in trouble about 150 metres from the shore.
They also spotted that she was being given some assistance from a man believed to be in his 60s who had dived in to try to bring her to safety but was unable to do so.
All three officers stripped off their uniforms and also dived in, although one was injured on the rocks and had to return to shore.
The other two made it to the couple, with the female in in great distress and the male seemingly exhausted although whilst they get the woman afloat, the man managed to make his way back to the shore where he was given assistance by emergency services.
After around 15 minutes, a port pilots vessel and they were all taken on board and rescued, with the woman needing emergency assistance before she was then taken to hospital.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
