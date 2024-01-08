The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 08 Jan 2024 • 23:55

Indalo Spotted

Indalo Spotted

THE famous Indalo Man of Almeria has made his mask in a hit new Netflix show, proving that his influence is in fact worldwide. Fool Me Once, a popular Netflix series, shows the figure in episode five, as a plate on the wall, marked by the unmistakable Indalo Man can clearly be seen on camera!

Train Coming?

THE official date that the high speed train rail link to Vera will be completed has been pushed back once again. It is now said that the work will be completed by 2026, however, with many residents noticing a pattern, some have joked that it may be 2030 when the town finally sees its train come!

Fit in 2024

FANCY getting fit in the new year? Is your smart watch demanding thousands of steps from you if you even so much as glance at a chocolate bar? Local walking group Mojacar Ramblers meet at Cowboy Kenny at 9.30am every Wednesday and Friday morning. Everyone is welcome, and what a healthy start to 2024 that would be!

We’re Jammin’

THE Emerald Isle fabulous ‘Jammin’ session is back! Join them on Tuesday, January 16 at their bar on the Mojacar Playa at 8.30pm to rock and roll the night away. All abilities are welcome in this friendly and fun atmosphere, just bring your dancing shoes!

Paw Blimey!

THE New Year’s Day Swim in Mojacar on January 1, an event organised with the aim to provide support to the local animal shelter Paws Patas, raised over €7,000! What an achievement, and an awful lot of animals that will now receive life saving care. Magnificent Mojacar!

A Helping Hand

STARTING on Wednesday, January 17, the Cooperation and Development Association with North Africa will come to Albox City Hall every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm to assist any immigrant who needs advice or a translator on administrative, community, educational, labour and health issues.

Snow in the Sierra

SNOW has arrived in Almeria, showing itself just one day before Three Kings Day. A white Christmas for the region after all?

The spectacular sight of snow arrived in Calar Alto in Almeria on the eve of January 5, the evening before many residents of Spain celebrate their ‘Christmas’. Almost exactly one year after snowfall last graced the region, a fine layer of snow and frost was found at the Calar Alto Observatory in the Sierra de los Filabres.

Creating what looks like a magical winter wonderland, two days later snowflakes continued to fall, as is being recorded by the cameras installed in the observatory.

No Veggie Troubles in Almeria!

It’s a great start to 2024 for Almeria farmers, as it has been reported that the region is currently leading national vegetable exports.

Almeria has actually broken records for vegetable exports in the first ten months of 2023, with €2,546 million in sales, the best figure to ever exist for that period. The region currently leads national sales, with 38 per cent of the total in Spain, €6,756 million.

Almeria exports 26 times more vegetables than it buys abroad, and from January to October 2023, it had a total of 425 vegetable exporting companies, which make up 56 per cent of Andalusia’s.

58 per cent of these, that is, 247 companies, are regular exporters, meaning they have four or more consecutive years exporting vegetables.