The Region of Murcia Launches 2024 Tourist Voucher

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 17:18
: '2024 Tourist Voucher' for exclusive discounts
THE Regional Government of Murcia has initiated the ‘2024 Tourist Voucher’ program, allocating an initial investment of €300,000. This scheme aims to encourage tourism within the region by providing discounts of up to 50 percent, capped at €250, for stays of two or more nights in various tourist accommodations until May 31.
Administered by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, this phase of the ‘Tourist Voucher’ is open until the end of May, with a provision for potential expansion based on demand. Interested individuals residing in Spain can avail themselves of these vouchers for free through the website www.turismoregiondemurcia.es.
Eligibility for the vouchers requires booking a minimum of two consecutive nights at participating accommodations listed in the Region of Murcia‘s tourist lodging registry. Various lodging types are included in the program, such as hotels, tourist apartments, campsites, rural houses, rural guesthouses, and hostels.
This initiative intends to boost tourism, especially among young individuals and families, sustaining tourist activity and employment levels during mid-to-low season months. It aligns with the Regional Government’s Tourism Strategic Plan 2022-2032.
Furthermore, to enhance visitors’ experiences, the Region has introduced the ‘100 Ways to Experience the Region of Murcia’ catalogue. It features diverse activities across localities, including immersive experiences like virtual tours of the Molinete Roman Forum Museum in Cartagena, citrus tours in Villanueva del Río Segura, exclusive castle visits in Lorca, forest bathing in Caravaca de la Cruz, and hiking combined with gastronomic workshops in Mazarrón, coined ‘Refreshing Body and Sweetening the Soul.’ These experiences aim to enrich tourists’ exploration of the region’s natural, cultural, and gastronomic offerings.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
