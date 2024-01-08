Three Kings in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 0:25

Their Majesties in Mojacar Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Their Majesties took their special journey through the streets of Mojacar on Three Kings day, Saturday, January 6.

The Three Wise Men of the East, Melchior, Caspar and Balthasar were officially received by the local mayor, Francisco García Cerdo, at the municipal offices located in the Plaza del Arbollon.

The Kings went to the Santa María Church to make their traditional offering of gold, incense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus.

There they were received by the Parish Priest, Mr Víctor Manuel Fernandez, who welcomed and accompanied them to the altar where there was a nativity scene of the Holy Family.

After giving gifts to all the children born between 2012 and 2024 and who live in the locality at the Multi Uses Centre, they travelled around Mojacar old town, accompanied by special guest Disney characters: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto.