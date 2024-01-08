Three Kings in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 0:25
Their Majesties in Mojacar
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar
Their Majesties took their special journey through the streets of Mojacar on Three Kings day, Saturday, January 6.
The Three Wise Men of the East, Melchior, Caspar and Balthasar were officially received by the local mayor, Francisco García Cerdo, at the municipal offices located in the Plaza del Arbollon.
The Kings went to the Santa María Church to make their traditional offering of gold, incense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus.
There they were received by the Parish Priest, Mr Víctor Manuel Fernandez, who welcomed and accompanied them to the altar where there was a nativity scene of the Holy Family.
After giving gifts to all the children born between 2012 and 2024 and who live in the locality at the Multi Uses Centre, they travelled around Mojacar old town, accompanied by special guest Disney characters: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.