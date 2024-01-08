Win a roast carvery

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Sunday roast at Los Arcos
Photo: Facebook / Los Arcos
Here’s your chance to win two delicious roast carverys at Los Arcos Bar & Restaurant in Benavista, Estepona.
Enjoy two of Los Arcos’ traditional roast carverys served between 1pm to 5pm every Sunday. Choose from Beef, Turkey, or Gammon, accompanied by mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, parsnips, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, carrot and Swede mash, and seasonal vegetables. And don’t forget their irresistible desserts!
Los Arcos restaurant in Benavista, Estepona is giving two lucky people the chance to win. To enter:
Follow either their Facebook or Instagram page @losarcosestepona
Find the post about this competition, like it and share it
Tag a friend in the comments below the post!
Enter multiple times – every tag counts as an entry, so tag as many friends as you’d like.
The two roast carverys can be for two adults, two kids, or one adult and one child. The lucky winner will be announced on Friday, January 19 via social media. The prize must be claimed within a month of winning. Cut off entry date is Thursday, January 18.
Good luck!
