2023 was the Costa del Sol’s best year for tourism

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 14:01

Best year for tourism Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

2023 has become the best year for tourism on the Costa del Sol with an improvement across all areas and one million more tourists than in 2019.

This was announced by the president of the Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, at a press conference in which he presented the balance of the year.

The province of Malaga received 14 million tourists last year, generating nearly €20 million of economic impact. Salado highlighted the improvement in profitability, income and employment in 2023, However, he also notes the present uncertainties, especially the ongoing drought that is affecting the sector.

Salado therefore made an urgent appeal for, “far-reaching solutions to guarantee supply”. He said that, “we have to extend the cuts because summer is coming, it has not rained and I fear that we may go from having the best tourist year in the history of the Costa del Sol to having a very bad one with all that tourism represents for the economy of Malaga”.