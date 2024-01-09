2023 was the Costa del Sol’s best year for tourism

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 14:01
Best year for tourism
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
2023 has become the best year for tourism on the Costa del Sol with an improvement across all areas and one million more tourists than in 2019.
This was announced by the president of the Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, at a press conference in which he presented the balance of the year.
The province of Malaga received 14 million tourists last year, generating nearly €20 million of economic impact. Salado highlighted the improvement in profitability, income and employment in 2023, However, he also notes the present uncertainties, especially the ongoing drought that is affecting the sector.
Salado therefore made an urgent appeal for, “far-reaching solutions to guarantee supply”. He said that, “we have to extend the cuts because summer is coming, it has not rained and I fear that we may go from having the best tourist year in the history of the Costa del Sol to having a very bad one with all that tourism represents for the economy of Malaga”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.