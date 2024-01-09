By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:16

Jet2Holidays' big night Photo: Turismo Costa del Sol

Turismo Costa del Sol has continued its extensive promotion in the British market with an extensive presence at Jet2holidays’ ‘A Night with the Stars’ event.

The organisation was a Platinum sponsor of the annual event of Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham, bringing together more than 1,000 travel agents and travel industry professionals.

The evening included a trade fair which allowed attendees to learn more about the partner hotels and tourist boards. The event was hosted by Vernon Kay and Steve Heapy, Managing Director of Jet2holidays, and Sean Ablett, Jet2holidays’ director of operations and customer contact, were responsible for announcing the award winners.

Margarita del Cid, CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, said how positive these actions are as ,”the participation as sponsors in this Jet2holidays event highlights our continued commitment to excellence in tourism. It is an example of how strengthening the relationship between leading tourist destinations and operators can result in memorable experiences for travellers, even more so in a priority market for the Costa del Sol such as the UK”.

The celebration allowed the organisation to network with up to 1,000 Jet2holidays professionals and, following the event, Turismo Costa del Sol had a week-long presence on the Jet2holidays Customer Contact Centre website, with post-event news on the Jet2.com website, and a prominent presence in the post-event summary magazine and head office newsletter.