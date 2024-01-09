Airport departure tax could cripple tourism

By John Smith • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 13:17

At least in those days you knew what it cost Credit: Stampboards

Many years ago, if you were flying out of Australia, you had to queue up at a special desk to purchase a sticky label which covered your departure tax and without that you couldn’t check in for your flight.

Do you know about Airport Departure Tax?

Almost every country in the world charges a departure tax but it is now incorporated in the ticket price, collected by the airline you are travelling with and then paid to the Government on a regular basis.

It’s all a bit sleight of hand, because you as the consumer probably don’t realise that it’s the Government that’s responsible in part for the cost of flying and the airline uses that money as part of its cash flow before it’s paid over.

No big deal perhaps but with the current climate of wanting to cut down the number of passengers travelling by air and the need for additional funds to fill holes in budgets, some European countries are looking to really spank the traveller.

January 1, 2024 saw the Dutch departure tax jump from €7.95 to €26.43 per passenger in a bid to try to make a difference between the cost of air and rail travel and many see the concept of increasing these prices as being the thin end of the wedge leading to the concept of State control with the 15 Minute City plans.

Will Germans face a huge increase in cost?

Now desperate to raise funds, the Bundestag (German Parliament) is debating a Government proposal that with effect from May 1, 2024, the departure tax for all travellers flying out of the country could soar from €15.53 to a staggering €70.83 depending on the length of the journey.

Looking at Spain and particularly Mallorca which needs tourism to generate revenue, the potential loss of German tourists, especially families who could see their budgets shot to pieces with these hikes, means the future doesn’t look quite so rosy.

Considering that the three countries mentioned are all members of the EU, it rather looks as if for various reasons the European family is becoming a little dysfunctional!