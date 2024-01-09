Alicante Leads the Way: Technological Triumphs in Smart Governance

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 16:03

Councillor for Innovation, Antonio Peral. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante has positioned itself as a technological leader in the digital transformation of local administration.

The city boasts innovative projects like the 16 cyber-kiosks and AL21.

These initiatives aim to enhance and transform resident and council relationships through technology, electronic media, and artificial intelligence.

Additionally, the city achieved a notable milestone with over 2,079,899 users accessing its website, alicante.es, in 2023.

The Alicante City Council’s commitment to modernisation and innovative technologies is reflected in the successful implementation of various projects.

Notable initiatives include the Alicante Smart City 2.0 Plan, Smart Centers and Markets, the digitization of public services, new portals such as the Virtual Tax Office, the electronic platform, the digitization of the Local Police, GitLab, and the automated InSuit accessibility platform for the web.

Antonio Peral, the director of the Innovation area, expressed satisfaction with the positive outcomes, emphasising that the city has achieved “a more efficient, open, transparent government and very effective management with residents.”

“The efforts have transformed the way people access and interact with the administration, positioning Alicante as a leading smart city and an international example.”

The AL21 platform, accessible on any device and available in multiple languages, leverages artificial intelligence to provide a more natural and inclusive user experience.

It aims to simplify technology and facilitate citizens’ access to online services, employing AI to anticipate needs and offer solutions during web browsing and electronic processing.