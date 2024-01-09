Andalucia’s Call To Action Amid 2023 Gender Violence Statistics

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 19:12

Gender violence. Credit: Lolostock/Shutterstock.com

In 2023, Andalucia witnessed a harrowing statistic, 16 women fell victim to gender-based murders. However, a more detailed look shows that foreigners were implicated in half of these cases.

Data released on Sunday, January 7, by Loles Lopez, Andalucia’s Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families, and Equality, paints a grim picture.

Among these tragic incidents, two were perpetrated by Moroccans, two by Italians, and others involved a Colombian, an Ecuadorian, a Malian, and a Filipino.

This 50 per cent rate of foreign involvement sharply contrasts with the fact that only 9.48 per cent of Andalusia’s population is foreign.

Victim Demographics And Reporting

Of the 16 victims, 10 were Spanish and six were of various nationalities including Moroccan, Colombian, Swiss, Romanian, Nicaraguan, and Filipino. Another concerning detail emerged, only three of these 16 women had previously reported their attackers.

No part of Andalucia remained untouched by the violence. The crimes were distributed across several provinces, with Malaga, Cadiz, Sevilla, Granada, Almeria, Cordoba, Huelva, and Jaen all reporting incidents. A notable 37.5 per cent of these crimes occurred in towns with populations between 50,000 and 90,000.

No murders were reported in March, June, November, and December. The months of January, August, and September were particularly deadly with each witnessing three such crimes.

In 62.5 per cent of cases, the perpetrator was arrested, while in the remaining cases, the assailant committed suicide.

Impact On Children And Support Measures

Ten of the 16 victims were mothers, leaving 14 children orphaned in Andalucia,’ Lopez stated. In response, the Andalucian government approved a yearly financial support of €5,000 for these orphaned children.

Additionally, the Andalucian Women’s Institute activated a psychological support service in 11 cases to assist families in coping with their loss.

Call To Action

Lopez urged the public to be vigilant and proactive in reporting suspected abuse. ‘Andalucia has significant resources for the care and protection of victims, with specialised services and security forces at the ready,’ she emphasised.

‘The elimination of gender violence is a problem for the entire society, for men and women,’ Lopez concluded, and called for unity and commitment from all sectors to eradicate gender violence.