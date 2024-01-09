Arctic Britain – Freeze Of The Century

By Jennifer Popplewell •
As Britain is blasted by ice and snow this week, officials warn that the worst is yet to come.
With temperatures across the nation dipping well below zero, The Met Office and public health officials have issued an amber cold weather warning in place until January 12, alerting residents that there might be an ‘observed increase in mortality across the population’.
As air ‘directly from the Arctic’ hurtles towards the UK, its citizens should expect more freezing cold weather for at least a few more weeks, with experts predicting the cold case will last til mid February.
One weatherman from the north of England somberly advised residents that: “you will definitely need your big coat”.
Perhaps some thermal underwear as well?
