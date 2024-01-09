By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 21:30

Athletes Flock to Rojales' Rodeo Caves for Intensive Training ahead of 2024 World Cup. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rojales / Facebook.

The Finnish Senior and Romanian Junior National Orientation Teams consist of a total of 40 athletes.

The group have selected Rojales and its Rodeo Caves for their training in preparation for the 2024 World Cup in England.

The athletes were observed training around the town on the morning of January 6.

Rojales has become a chosen location for these teams to continue their preparation, emphasising its suitability for orientation training.

The use of the Rodeo Caves and the town’s surroundings provide a valuable environment for these athletes to enhance their skills and readiness for international competitions.

The selection of Rojales reflects the town’s appeal and practicality for sports training activities.