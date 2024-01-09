By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 10:44
Kato's mural
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Discover the Andalucian mural that is competing for the Best Graffiti in the World award.
If we take a stroll through any of the Andalucian provinces, we will witness some of the best examples of urban art in Spain. In fact, there are three provinces in Andalucia that have three of the best graffiti in the world on their streets, according to the Street Art Cities platform. And one of them is right on our doorstep in Fuengirola.
Fabián Bravo Guerrero is an urban artist from Seville, better known as Kato. He is a monitor at Kato Art, a company that is professionally dedicated to large-scale murals. Kato has more than 700 works all over Spain. The one that can be admired in Fuengirola is in the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo.
In it we see the immense figure of a girl holding a shining star in her hands. The artist himself defines the work as follows: “This captivating mural transports us to a magical world where a girl, wrapped in an almost nocturnal sunset, holds a starfish that illuminates with its radiance”. The message that the mural seeks to convey can be summed up as, “even in the darkest moments, there is always a light that guides the way to our dreams”.
