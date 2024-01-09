Camposol Community Shopping Bag: Supporting Those in Need

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 8:06
Caring Community: Providing Hope
Image: Shutterstock/ Tarasovastock
THE Camposol Community Shopping Bag initiative has become a lifeline for residents facing financial hardships in the area. Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers, this service offers free food and essential everyday products to support those struggling to make ends meet.
Maintaining strict confidentiality, the service ensures individuals in need can access assistance without any stigma or judgment. The volunteers work tirelessly to gather donations and distribute them discreetly, ensuring that no one in the community goes without necessary provisions.
Julie Taylor (611331201) and Val Caffyn (666190866) are the primary contacts for those seeking assistance or wishing to contribute to this noble cause. Whether it’s seeking help or extending support through donations, individuals can also reach out via email at camposolshoppingbag@gmail.com.
The Camposol Community Shopping Bag stands as a testament to the compassionate spirit of the community, rallying together to uplift and support its members during challenging times.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.