Camposol Community Shopping Bag: Supporting Those in Need

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 8:06

Caring Community: Providing Hope Image: Shutterstock/ Tarasovastock

THE Camposol Community Shopping Bag initiative has become a lifeline for residents facing financial hardships in the area. Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers, this service offers free food and essential everyday products to support those struggling to make ends meet.

Confidential Aid Services

Maintaining strict confidentiality, the service ensures individuals in need can access assistance without any stigma or judgment. The volunteers work tirelessly to gather donations and distribute them discreetly, ensuring that no one in the community goes without necessary provisions.

How to Seek Help or Contribute

Julie Taylor (611331201) and Val Caffyn (666190866) are the primary contacts for those seeking assistance or wishing to contribute to this noble cause. Whether it’s seeking help or extending support through donations, individuals can also reach out via email at camposolshoppingbag@gmail.com.

Camposol’s Support Network

The Camposol Community Shopping Bag stands as a testament to the compassionate spirit of the community, rallying together to uplift and support its members during challenging times.

