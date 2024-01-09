Caring for Marbella’s environment

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Improving plant health
In 2023 Marbella Town Hall carried out more than 30,200 actions to improve plant health. Carrying out essential works to keep Marbella green and lush, the council worked in the districts of Las Chapas, Nueva Andalucía and Marbella East and West.
Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Diego López, said that the Town Hall has been implementing an integrated management plan for several years against the different pests that affect the municipality’s trees. He also saidthat the municipality, “has an important number of trees that must be protected and cared for”, and added that Marbella, “is a benchmark in the use of control methods, with actions that are based on and give priority to the use of biological treatment”.
“In addition, the municipality has increased inspections, pest monitoring, physical and mechanical measures, cultural measures and all kinds of alternatives to the use of chemical products”, explained the councillor, who added that, “all of these are new techniques that are more respectful of the health of people, animals and the environment”.
“In recent years, chemical spraying in the city has been reduced by more than 90 percent, thus considerably improving the quality and safety of public spaces used by people and animals” concluded the councillor, who emphasised that Marbella, “is a pioneer in Spain in this conversion to biological techniques”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
