Celebrating 200 Years Of National Police With ONCE

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:13

ONCE ticket unveiled. Credit: interior.gob.es

SATURDAY, January 13, marks a significant milestone as the ONCE coupon commemorates the 200th anniversary of the National Police.

On this date, five and a half million coupons for the ‘Sueldazo del Semana’ draw will be issued across Spain, honouring two centuries since the establishment of the National Police.

The announcement was attended by Police General Director Francisco Pardo Piqueras and ONCE Social Group Vice President Alberto Duran Lopez, and showcased the special coupon featuring the slogan ‘Committed to you’ and the dates 1824-2024.

Bicentennial Logo And History

The inception of the National Police dates back to January 13, 1824, when King Ferdinand VII instituted the General Police of the Kingdom, responding to the need for a modern security framework in Spanish cities.

This year’s celebratory coupons will bear the Bicentennial logo and depict two officers against a blue backdrop, symbolising the enduring legacy of the force.

The Significance Of ONCE’s Contribution

Distributed by over 19,000 sellers, all individuals with disabilities, these coupons are also accessible via the official website. The ‘Sueldazo del Fin de Semana’ draw, part of the commemorative campaign, offers a substantial prize of €300,000 plus an additional €5,000 monthly for 20 years on a single coupon. Four other coupons will receive €2,000 monthly for 10 years.

During the launch, Francisco Pardo emphasized the importance of the anniversary. ‘In 2024 we want to share with everyone that we have an uninterrupted history of work at the service of Spain and the Spanish people, to consolidate spaces of security, justice and freedom,’ he stated.

The connection between the two institutions was also highlighted. ‘The word that connects us is vision, which is the essential fuel to address any challenge, and if these challenges are as noble as those that both organizations pursue, then, I believe, they must be recognized and celebrated,’ Pardo added.

Alberto Duran, speaking on behalf of ONCE, reinforced the shared commitment to societal improvement. ‘The ONCE coupon is always at the side of the citizens… The desire to make better and more inclusive societies unites us and we will continue working together to achieve it,’ Duran concluded.