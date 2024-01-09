Clear outs for a good cause in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 23:02

Clearing out for a good cause!

Could your home do with a clear out this new year? Do you have clutter filling space that you don’t really need?

New Life Animal Rescue Centre in Vera desperately needs donations in many forms, and being house clearance specialists, they are willing to come and collect any unwanted items that this charity can use to raise money for the animals in their care.

Everything is welcome! Furniture, bric a brac, clothes, tools, push bikes, vehicles, garden furniture, garden items or any other items that are in a relatively good state and can be used or possibly sold on by the shelter.

Start your 2024 with a clean, fresh beginning, whilst helping a great cause at the same time.

WhatsApp + 34 711 02 92 52 for more information and to arrange collections.