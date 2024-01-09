By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 13:59

Conquer the Heights: Alicante's Castle Race Aims for Record-Breaking Turnout. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante’s eleventh Castle Race is scheduled for Sunday, January 14.

Organisers are aiming to exceed the participation of last year, with close to 1,500 athletes expected for the 5,000 and 10,000-metre races.

The event was presented at the Santa Barbara Castle, and with nearly a thousand participants already registered, the organisers are optimistic about reaching their goal.

The race will feature both 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre distances, and the routes include iconic locations such as Santa Barbara Castle and the city centre of Alicante.

The Councilor for Sports, Toni Gallego, highlighted the unique and challenging route of the Castle Race, making it stand out in Spain.

Lucia Rodríguez, Ambassador of the Event and an Olympian in the 2020 Tokyo Games praised the experience of running through the centre of Alicante without cars and emphasised the demanding yet essential climb to Santa Barbara Castle.

The 5,000-metre race will start at 9:00.AM, and the 10,000-metre race will begin at 9:30.AM.

Both races will conclude at the Joaquín Villar stadium’s athletics track.