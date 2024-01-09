Costa Blanca Soars: Tourism Triumph Beyond Pre-2019 Levels

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:08
The Palm Grove of Elche. Image: Costa Blanca Org.
The Costa Blanca, excluding Benidorm, concluded the last fifteen days of 2023 with an outstanding average occupancy rate of 57.2 per cent.
These figures contribute to an impressive annual average of 72.9 per cent.
This exceptional data marked a significant increase of 4.1 percentage points over the 2019 records, which registered an annual occupancy rate of 68.8 per cent.
While January and December recorded the lowest monthly occupancies, it’s noteworthy that each month in 2023 surpassed the 2019 figures.
August emerged as the peak month with a remarkable 91 per cent occupancy.
The balance between national and international tourists remained fairly even, with international visitors gaining ground and increasing by 3.5 points, reaching 48.4 per cent.
Among international tourists, the British demographic led with 12.8 per cent, followed by the Belgian contingent at 5.5 per cent, and the Norwegian group at 4.7 per cent.
Looking ahead to the forecast from January 1 to 15, an optimistic outlook projects an average occupancy rate of 55.1 per cent, with expectations of surpassing this figure in the coming days.
These positive trends reflect the resilience and attractiveness of the Costa Blanca as a sought-after destination, even amidst changing tourism landscapes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.