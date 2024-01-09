Costa Blanca Soars: Tourism Triumph Beyond Pre-2019 Levels

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 18:08

The Palm Grove of Elche. Image: Costa Blanca Org.

The Costa Blanca, excluding Benidorm, concluded the last fifteen days of 2023 with an outstanding average occupancy rate of 57.2 per cent.

These figures contribute to an impressive annual average of 72.9 per cent.

This exceptional data marked a significant increase of 4.1 percentage points over the 2019 records, which registered an annual occupancy rate of 68.8 per cent.

While January and December recorded the lowest monthly occupancies, it’s noteworthy that each month in 2023 surpassed the 2019 figures.

August emerged as the peak month with a remarkable 91 per cent occupancy.

The balance between national and international tourists remained fairly even, with international visitors gaining ground and increasing by 3.5 points, reaching 48.4 per cent.

Among international tourists, the British demographic led with 12.8 per cent, followed by the Belgian contingent at 5.5 per cent, and the Norwegian group at 4.7 per cent.

Looking ahead to the forecast from January 1 to 15, an optimistic outlook projects an average occupancy rate of 55.1 per cent, with expectations of surpassing this figure in the coming days.

These positive trends reflect the resilience and attractiveness of the Costa Blanca as a sought-after destination, even amidst changing tourism landscapes.