Creative workshops in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Jan 2024 • 12:21

A work of art from a previous workshop Credit: Facebook

DURING the month of January, where all may feel a little blue, why not paint life multi colours in two fantastics painting workshops in Mojacar. 

The ‘Acrylic on canvas’ workshops will be led by the very talented artist Michele Winfield at Cahoots in Mojacar. On January 17 at 2pm there will be the ‘pueblo street scene in acrylics’ workshop, and on January 31 at 2pm there will be the ‘tree of life’ workshops. 

The cost of each is €35 and will include everything you need to complete your masterpiece of artistic expression, that you may take home or gift to a loved one. 

These workshops are suitable for beginners and intermediates. Michele talks you through step by step, giving you tips and guidance to create your own work of art!

Anyone wanting more information or to book a place should Whatsapp + 34 711 00 60 27.

